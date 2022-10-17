Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning (October 16, 2022) at her home. (Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls, will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. Becky passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning (October 16, 2022) at her home.

Mrs. James is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Robert, sons Michael (Terri) James of Watertown, Jeffrey (Mary Jo) James of Canton, grandchildren Cole, Luke, Zachary and Nicholas James, a twin brother Robert Green of Potsdam and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Evans in 1973 and a sister in law Angie Green.

Becky was born on September 14, 1945 in Potsdam, NY, a daughter of the late “Paul” and Arlene (Bradish) Green. She attended graduated from Potsdam High School and married Robert C. James on November 21, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam.

While being a homemaker, Becky was an alter rosary for St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, and volunteered at St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Helping Hands in Hannawa Falls. She was a devoted daughter and an encouraging sports mom and grandmother, always making sure to attend and support the hockey and lacrosse games of her sons and grandsons. Rebecca enjoyed travelling to the Caribbean and going on cruises, spending time with her friends and family, shopping (especially for Christmas), and going out to dinner around the North Country with Robert and friends. She was gifted with a nurturing heart on top of being friendly, kind, sociable and loving.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center at 3229 East Genesee Street; Syracuse, NY 13214. Prayers, condolences and fond memories can be shared with Becky’s family at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.