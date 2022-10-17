Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, passed away Friday morning.
Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, passed away Friday morning.(Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, passed away Friday morning.

She was born March 3, 1948 in Queens, NY, daughter of Nicholas and Doris Dalen Prestigiacomo. She graduated from Port Jefferson High School on Long Island.

She married Alfred McEvoy on September 28, 1986, in Watertown, NY.

She was a career postal clerk for the United States Postal Service, working out of the Watertown post office. She retired in 2010.

She was a member of the LaFargeville American Legion, and the Church of the Nazarene, in LaFargeville.

She is survived by her husband Alfred, her son, Alfred McEvoy, LaFargeville, NY, three daughters, Molly Johnson, Watertown, NY, Kathleen McEvoy, McMurray, PA, and Danielle Carman, Tully, NY, two brothers, Albert (Marsha) Prestigiacomo, New Port Richie, FL and James (Marion) Prestigiacomo, Dover, DE, and three grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Nicholas and Salvatore Prestigiacomo.

There will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Flynn Municipal Pool
New estimates for Watertown’s Flynn Pool please some on city council
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season
Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning...
Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley...
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton
Douglas J. Jones passed away October 17, 2022.
Douglas J. Jones

Obituaries

Doris M. Smith, 94, Watertown, widow of Arthur P. Smith, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 15,...
Doris M. Smith, 94, of Watertown
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam...
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton
Ogdensburg Public Library
Library, art museum unlikely to see funding from Ogdensburg
Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022,...
Harold L. Sabo,73, of Watertown
On the morning of Saturday, October 8, 2022, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Barbara...
Barbara Ann Smith, 67, of Massena