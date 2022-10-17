Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, of LaFargeville

Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, passed away Friday morning. (Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, passed away Friday morning.

She was born March 3, 1948 in Queens, NY, daughter of Nicholas and Doris Dalen Prestigiacomo. She graduated from Port Jefferson High School on Long Island.

She married Alfred McEvoy on September 28, 1986, in Watertown, NY.

She was a career postal clerk for the United States Postal Service, working out of the Watertown post office. She retired in 2010.

She was a member of the LaFargeville American Legion, and the Church of the Nazarene, in LaFargeville.

She is survived by her husband Alfred, her son, Alfred McEvoy, LaFargeville, NY, three daughters, Molly Johnson, Watertown, NY, Kathleen McEvoy, McMurray, PA, and Danielle Carman, Tully, NY, two brothers, Albert (Marsha) Prestigiacomo, New Port Richie, FL and James (Marion) Prestigiacomo, Dover, DE, and three grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Nicholas and Salvatore Prestigiacomo.

There will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

