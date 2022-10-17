Seasonably cool with rain

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Showers are likely and will probably be with us all day.

Heavy downpours are possible, but we could see a few cloudy breaks.

Temperatures will only climb a few degrees at best. Highs will be in the mid-50s, on the cool side for this time of year.

Rain should clear off overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will again be around 50.

Showers are likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Things start to warm up after that and the weekend is looking good so far.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

It will be sunny and 65 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

