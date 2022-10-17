Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT
(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

