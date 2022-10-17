Sysco strike ends after union ratifies new contract

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Drivers and warehouse workers at a major food supplier in Syracuse are back to work.

Sysco and members of Teamsters Local 316 reached an agreement on a new contract ending a more than 2-week-long strike.

Approximately 230 union members were striking over what they said were unfair labor practices, unsolved grievances and unfair wages.

Sysco issued the following statement:

“Sysco Syracuse is pleased that our driver and warehouse colleagues, represented by Teamsters Local 317, have voted to ratify a new labor contract and are back at work today. We’re gratified that our represented employees were given a chance to vote on our proposal and use their voice to bring the strike to an end. We’re proud to have a new contract in place that provides our delivery partner and warehouse colleagues the industry-leading pay they deserve while positioning Sysco Syracuse for continued growth and success. Thank you to our employees, our amazing customers, and to our community for their support during the strike. We are looking forward to getting our best-in-class staff back to work and returning our focus to servicing our customers and community.”

