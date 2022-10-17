Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas a little over two months away, Toys for Tots is getting busy.

The program accepted 54 cases of toys at its headquarters in Watertown Monday morning.

Volunteers separated hundreds of toys based on age.

Jefferson County Toys for Tots officials say this is their second delivery of the year - something made possible through monetary donations.

“We ordered ahead because things do run out especially the last couple of years there’s been delays. So I tried to preplan this year. We need toys, especially at the oldest and youngest ages, so teens and the infants are the ones that are the least donated, so we purchased those to supplement and make sure everybody still has something,” said Michelle Tinsley, coordinator.

Donation boxes for toys will be around Jefferson County starting on November 1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.