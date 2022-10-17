Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas a little over two months away, Toys for Tots is getting busy.

The program accepted 54 cases of toys at its headquarters in Watertown Monday morning.

Volunteers separated hundreds of toys based on age.

Jefferson County Toys for Tots officials say this is their second delivery of the year - something made possible through monetary donations.

“We ordered ahead because things do run out especially the last couple of years there’s been delays. So I tried to preplan this year. We need toys, especially at the oldest and youngest ages, so teens and the infants are the ones that are the least donated, so we purchased those to supplement and make sure everybody still has something,” said Michelle Tinsley, coordinator.

Donation boxes for toys will be around Jefferson County starting on November 1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country,...
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
Punkin’ Chuckin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ returns with a record crowd
A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual...
Paws for Potter brings pups to the park for a cause

Latest News

Flynn Municipal Pool
New estimates for Watertown’s Flynn Pool please some on city council
Ogdensburg Public Library
Library, art museum unlikely to see funding from Ogdensburg
Sysco
Sysco strike ends after union ratifies new contract
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on alleged scam, truck stop & Social Security bump