Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Continuing work on downtown Watertown’s streetscape project will close part of Court Street off and on this week.

Court Street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place intermittently on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, Court Street between Public Square and Marshall Place will be open so people can access businesses and the public parking lot will remain open.

Local traffic on Court Street will be directed to use Marshall Place as a detour. Public parking behind 210 Court Street will remain open those two days.

The Wednesday closing could affect Court Street from Public Square to Massey Street.

City officials expect the street to reopen fully by Wednesday evening.

On all three days, people are encouraged to take a different route, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

