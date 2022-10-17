Traffic light work could snarl Watertown traffic this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slowed down at different times at seven Watertown signal lights this week.

In all cases, workers will use flags to direct traffic while others replace parts on the traffic lights. Work is expected to start at 7 a.m.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday: State and Mechanic streets and the mid-square light on Public Square.

Tuesday: Washington Street at Sterling Street and State Street at High Street.

Wednesday: Arsenal Stret at Sherman and the intersection of Mill Street and Main Avenue.

Thursday: Mill Street, State Street, and Public Square.

