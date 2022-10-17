Trudy Lawrence, 57, of Potsdam

Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Canton, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert and Linda (Clark) Vallance. She married the love of her life Gary Lawrence on October 2, 1999. Trudy loved shopping, camping and spending time with family, friends and her dog Bear. She was always the life of the party, she will be missed. She was a dedicated wife, mother, Grandmother and friend.

Trudy is survived by her husband Gary Lawrence of Potsdam; one son Michael Middlemiss of Madrid; two daughters; Jessica Emlaw and her fiancé Michael LaSala of Potsdam and Victoria and Brandon Secore of Canton. Trudy is also survived by two brothers and two sisters; Robert Vallance Jr. of Madrid Christopher Vallance of Madrid; Dawn Saucier of Madrid and Becky Vallance of Constable. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Ariana, Hayden, Landen, Austin, Destiny and Declan. Many and nieces and nephews also survive.

Family and friends are invited and may call at the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY Wednesday October 19, 2022 from 11am-2pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2pm. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.