Your Turn: feedback on alleged scam, truck stop & Social Security bump

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations. State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb Stevens on felony counts of scheme to defraud and grand larceny:

As someone who had to actually bury a child, this man should be sickened by his behavior. The ultimate pain is losing a child.

Jenna Marie

Number one reason I rarely donate to things like this.

Vicki Booser-Coughlin

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia. The Love’s Travel Stops location off Interstate 81 is expected to open next summer:

We do require more truck stops. Parking out here is tough after 6 p.m. Hopefully they adjust lights, better exits, etc.

Jason Verne Nellis

As this will draw much heavier traffic to an already congested exit, I hope changes are planned to the north and south exits to accommodate.

Brian Corbett-Youngs

As inflation rises, Social Security recipients will see a bump in their checks come January. The average recipient will get an extra $140 a month:

Just enough to get a full tank of gas.

Kenneth Durham

Give it with one hand, take it away with the other.

Ed Morley

