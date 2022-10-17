Your Turn: feedback on alleged scam, truck stop & Social Security bump

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations. State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb Stevens on felony counts of scheme to defraud and grand larceny:

As someone who had to actually bury a child, this man should be sickened by his behavior. The ultimate pain is losing a child.

Jenna Marie

Number one reason I rarely donate to things like this.

Vicki Booser-Coughlin

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia. The Love’s Travel Stops location off Interstate 81 is expected to open next summer:

We do require more truck stops. Parking out here is tough after 6 p.m. Hopefully they adjust lights, better exits, etc.

Jason Verne Nellis

As this will draw much heavier traffic to an already congested exit, I hope changes are planned to the north and south exits to accommodate.

Brian Corbett-Youngs

As inflation rises, Social Security recipients will see a bump in their checks come January. The average recipient will get an extra $140 a month:

Just enough to get a full tank of gas.

Kenneth Durham

Give it with one hand, take it away with the other.

Ed Morley

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country,...
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
Punkin’ Chuckin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ returns with a record crowd
A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual...
Paws for Potter brings pups to the park for a cause

Latest News

Flynn Municipal Pool
New estimates for Watertown’s Flynn Pool please some on city council
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season
Ogdensburg Public Library
Library, art museum unlikely to see funding from Ogdensburg
Sysco
Sysco strike ends after union ratifies new contract