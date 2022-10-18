Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical...
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Amanda was born on October 19, 1987 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Marilyn Ferguson and she graduated from Hammond Central School in 2005.  While in high school she worked at Bonnie Castle Resort and was a tour guide at Singer Castle.  Following school Amanda began working at Wal Mart in Evans Mills, she was transferred to Binghamton and returned to the Watertown store where she became a manager until she became ill.

Amanda loved her children, she devoted her life to them and spending time with family.

Among her survivors are her companion, Joshua P. Towner and their two children, Kayla and Landen, of Dexter; four siblings, Nichole (Theodore) McIntosh, Gouverneur, NY, Gregory Lantier, Watertown, NY, Matthew and Francis Ferguson, of Hammond, NY; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is predeceased by her mother, Marilyn Ferguson and two sisters, Shannon St. Croix and Kelly Exford.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Funeral Services: Alma B. Lytle, 93, of Massena
Thompson Park
What would golf club deal mean to future of Thompson Park?
A majority of Watertown city council members favor spending $3.4 million to buy the Watertown...
Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal
Candles
Ernest P. Farmer, 85, of Norwood
Candles
Myrna J. Brown, 84, of Norfolk

Obituaries

Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton...
Doris E. Rushlo, 87, of Edwards
Law enforcement officials are investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton
Intruders break into 4 places in Heuvelton, including school, post office
Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Number Four Road Lowville passed away early Tuesday morning, October...
Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Lowville
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed...
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, formerly of Watertown
Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Laurel Avenue, passed away Sunday evening, October 16,...
Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Massena
Todd M. Daby, 60, a lifelong resident of Parishville, passed away early Monday morning, October...
Todd M. Daby, 60, of Parishville