Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Amanda was born on October 19, 1987 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Marilyn Ferguson and she graduated from Hammond Central School in 2005. While in high school she worked at Bonnie Castle Resort and was a tour guide at Singer Castle. Following school Amanda began working at Wal Mart in Evans Mills, she was transferred to Binghamton and returned to the Watertown store where she became a manager until she became ill.

Amanda loved her children, she devoted her life to them and spending time with family.

Among her survivors are her companion, Joshua P. Towner and their two children, Kayla and Landen, of Dexter; four siblings, Nichole (Theodore) McIntosh, Gouverneur, NY, Gregory Lantier, Watertown, NY, Matthew and Francis Ferguson, of Hammond, NY; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is predeceased by her mother, Marilyn Ferguson and two sisters, Shannon St. Croix and Kelly Exford.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.