Ambulance damaged in early morning crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Washington early Tuesday morning.

Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance.

The ambulance sustained damage to the front passenger side wheel well and some minor front end damage.

An EMT was treated at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

The scene cleared around 12:40 a.m. and it’s not known if any tickets were issued.

