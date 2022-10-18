Barbara J. Romeo, 81, formerly of Watertown

Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Canton, GA. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Canton, GA.

Mrs. Romeo was born April 13, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Donald and Agnes (Dickson) Dubeau. In 1959, she graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After graduating, she worked as a nurse’s aid at Hepburn Hospital. On October 1, 1950, she married John Romeo, Jr. at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Lucian LaDuke officiating. The couple owned and operate Watertown Frozen Food. Mr. Romeo died in 2013.

Mrs. Romeo was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Florida, annual outings to lawn sales, loved to play cards, going to the casino and attending the Scottish Games with the “Sassie lassies”.

Surviving are two sons, John E. (Erin) Romeo, Canton, GA, Nicholas J. Romeo, Utica, NY, two daughters, Camilla (Cammie) Romeo-Lyndaker, Lacona, and Teryl (Teri) Romeo, Sarasota, FL , eight grandchildren, Alicia (Reece) Young, Caden (Holly) Romeo, Abigail (Michael) Gualdoni, Grant Romeo, Jordan Romeo, Lexi Romeo, Alex Lyndaker, Carly Lyndaker, six great grandchildren, an aunt, Jean Thornhill, Ogdensburg, NYand several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by her father, Donald Dubeau, mother Agnes Wilson, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, Mary and John C. Romeo, Sr.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Barbara’s family will be hosting a celebration of life summer of 2023. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

