HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Betty A. Hinds, 56, of Hannawa Falls and formerly of Springfield, Massachusetts will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Tuesday, October 25th at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, 895 Park St. Springfield, MA 01129. Betty passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

She is survived by her husband Augustine Lado, of Hannawa Falls, a son, Yengi Lado of Hannawa Falls, brothers Christopher and his wife Patricia, Ezra and Colin Hinds all of Springfield, a sister Shirley Hinds and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son Duku Lado on November 26, 2017, sisters Patsy Hines and Janice Hinds, and nephews Christopher Hinds and Nathanial Davis.

Betty was born on April 20, 1966 in the Barbados, West Indies to the late Leon and Millicent (Marshall) Hinds. She lived there until she was years old, then she and her family moved to Springfield Massachusetts. After graduating high school, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she attended Howard University, majoring in Electrical Engineering in 1992. Betty then moved to Youngstown, Ohio for work and met Augustine Lado, and they were married on March 24, 1994 in Cleveland. In 2002, she and her family moved to Hannawa Falls, and she continued her education at Clarkson University in 2007, graduating with a Master of Business Administration.

While working on her education, she also homeschooled her children in addition to being a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam and enjoyed cooking Caribbean foods and travelling. Throughout her life she was a passionate fighter for freedom and social justice for all. Betty was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend whose strength of personality, spirit and character will be missed.

Condolences, prayers, fond memories and thoughts may be made online for Betty’s family at garnerfh.com.

