WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled and cool the next few days. Expect showers this evening with clearing late. Lows will be in the 30′s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few showers. Highs will be near 50.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few showers.

Rain, with some higher elevation snow, is likely on Thursday.

