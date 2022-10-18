Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Lowville

Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Number Four Road Lowville passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, at his home, under the loving care of his partner Ken and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Number Four Road Lowville passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, at his home, under the loving care of his partner Ken and Lewis County Hospice.

He is survived by his life partner, Kenneth Havens of Lowville; his daughter, Carrisa Taylor of Florida; two grandchildren; a sister Goldie Taylor of Lowville; a brother, James Taylor of Florida; a half-brother, Charles Taylor Jr. of Lowville. He is predeceased by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Daniel was born on August 25, 1958 a son of the late Charles Taylor and Doris Forrest Breyette in Rochester, NY and attended school in Rochester. He furthered his education with some college in nursing school and a degree in Architectural Landscaping and Design. Daniel worked as CEO and Executive Director of the Lowville Food Pantry Inc., a volunteer position. He worked tirelessly to feed those in Lewis County, who were in need. Daniel was a member of Squadron 162 Sons of the American Legion, Food Bank of Central NY and several food service programs.

In keeping with Dan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately. Contributions may be made, in his memory to Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave, Lowville NY 13367 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.