Doris E. Rushlo, 87, of Edwards

Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Calling hours for Doris will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Edwards. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Edwards United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Doris was born on April 15, 1935 in Edwards, NY to the late Clarence and Alice (Guinup) Given. She went to school at Barraford District School and graduated from Edwards Central in 1953. She continued her education at A. Barton Hepburn School of nursing and graduated as a RN in 1956. She enjoyed hunting with her family, crafts, gardening and cooking/baking.

She married Richard A. Rushlo on January 12, 1957 and together they raised a family of five children, Michael Dean, Michele Diane, Gisele Marie, Marc Alan and his wife Jan S., and Gina Lynn who was killed in a tragic car accident on February 13, 1996.

She is also survived by a brother, Robert Given; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Albert, Michael Richard, Matthew David, Marcus Wayne (wife Kassandra L.), Morgan Mary, Kate Gina and Emma Lynn; seven great grandchildren, Reagan Marie, Charlie Anne, Delilah Lynn, Arbor Mae, Corbin Matthew, Ayla Jae and Maddox Joel.

Donations may be made in Doris’ memory to the Gina Lynn Rushlo Memorial Scholarship, Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.