Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from the village’s Dunkin’ restaurant while he was a regional manager.

Village police charged 33-year-old William White with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

According to police, White made multiple unlawful withdrawals between June 9 and August 9 as the regional manager of the business.

He allegedly stole $24,303.41.

White was arrested on September 28, arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club offered to city for $3.4M; Simao, Lundy could partner on housing project
Firefighters from at least seven departments battled a house fire on Deer River Road in the...
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
An ambulance was damaged in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash
A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Carbon monoxide
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning send 8 Fort Drum soldiers to hospitals
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
How to catch breast cancer early
Crash
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
Michael Hooper
Ogdensburg police charge man with first-degree rape