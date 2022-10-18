Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from the village’s Dunkin’ restaurant while he was a regional manager.

Village police charged 33-year-old William White with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

According to police, White made multiple unlawful withdrawals between June 9 and August 9 as the regional manager of the business.

He allegedly stole $24,303.41.

White was arrested on September 28, arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released.

