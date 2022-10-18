Ernest P. Farmer, 85, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ernest P. Farmer, 85, resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. A luncheon will be held following the services at the Knapps Station Community Church Hall. Mr. Farmer passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ernest P. Farmer.

