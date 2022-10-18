Ernest P. Farmer, 85, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ernest P. Farmer, 85, resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding.  A luncheon will be held following the services at the Knapps Station Community Church Hall.  Mr. Farmer passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ernest P. Farmer.

