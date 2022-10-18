Fire breaks out at town of Denmark home

Town of Denmark fire
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a home on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark Tuesday morning.

Reports of a fire at 3853 Deer River Road came through around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Carthage, West Carthage, Rutland, Natural Bridge, Deferiet, Great Bend, and Castorland were on the scene helping knock down the blaze. The fire was mostly out by 6:30 a.m.

At that point, crews were extinguishing the last of the flames and hitting hot spots.

There’s no word on a cause.

