Forest rangers rescue injured hiker in Lewis County

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Inman Gulf in the town of Pinckney.

Officials say a 22-year-old hiker from Texas suffered “significant ankle injuries” in the fall.

Due to the steepness of the trail and unsafe conditions of the stream bed, rangers decided a rope rescue up the slide was the safest option. Seven rangers worked to package the hiker in a litter, tied him into the rope system, and raise him up the slide.

After nearly five hours, the injured hiker was released to Lewis County Search and Rescue, which transported him to the hospital.

Copenhagen, Rodman, and Natural Bridge fire departments, DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

