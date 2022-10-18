Forest rangers rescue injured hiker in Lewis County

State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis...
State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - State forest rangers rescued an injured hiker who fell 50 feet down an embankment in Lewis County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Inman Gulf in the town of Pinckney.

Officials say a 22-year-old hiker from Texas suffered “significant ankle injuries” in the fall.

Due to the steepness of the trail and unsafe conditions of the stream bed, rangers decided a rope rescue up the slide was the safest option. Seven rangers worked to package the hiker in a litter, tied him into the rope system, and raise him up the slide.

After nearly five hours, the injured hiker was released to Lewis County Search and Rescue, which transported him to the hospital.

Copenhagen, Rodman, and Natural Bridge fire departments, DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fuel truck reportedly exploded and burned at Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler Tuesday...
Childhood friend, soldiers help mechanic hurt in explosion
Firefighters from at least seven departments battled a house fire on Deer River Road in the...
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
An ambulance was damaged in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club offered to city for $3.4M; Simao, Lundy could partner on housing project
A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Job cuts back in Ogdensburg spending plan
Union: inmate attacks officer at Ogdensburg prison
Thompson Park
What would golf club deal mean to future of Thompson Park?
A majority of Watertown city council members favor spending $3.4 million to buy the Watertown...
Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal