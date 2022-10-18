Fuel truck explodes, burns in Fowler

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A reported fuel truck explosion and fire in the town of Fowler might have injured at least one person Tuesday morning.

According to Gouverneur Mayor Ron McDougall, authorities tell him the village’s fire department and rescue squad were called to Tripp Fuels on County Route 22 along with many other first responders.

Others reported seeing smoke coming from the property.

Police appear to be focusing on something behind the building. A 7 News reporter on the scene said around noon that multiple fire trucks and first responders were still there.

The call came in a little before 10:30 a.m.

McDougall said he was told one person may be hurt and a helicopter has been called in.

According to its website, Tripp Fuels supplies fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, gasoline, and propane to homes, businesses, and farms.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more during 7 News At Noon and during our evening newscasts.

