Funeral Services: Alma B. Lytle, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -A Funeral service for Alma B. Lytle, age 93, who passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitations & Nursing Center on Wednesday October 5, 2022 will be held on Friday October 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY with Mother Sonya Boyce officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home of 64 Andrews Street, Massena.

Memorial contributions may be shared in Alma’s memory with the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.

Friends and family are encourage to share memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

