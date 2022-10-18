Funeral Services: Alma B. Lytle, 93, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -A Funeral service for Alma B. Lytle, age 93, who passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitations & Nursing Center on Wednesday October 5, 2022 will be held on Friday October 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY with Mother Sonya Boyce officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home of 64 Andrews Street, Massena.

Memorial contributions may be shared in Alma’s memory with the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.

Friends and family are encourage to share memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Thompson Park
What would golf club deal mean to future of Thompson Park?
A majority of Watertown city council members favor spending $3.4 million to buy the Watertown...
Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal
Candles
Ernest P. Farmer, 85, of Norwood
Candles
Myrna J. Brown, 84, of Norfolk

Obituaries

Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton...
Doris E. Rushlo, 87, of Edwards
Law enforcement officials are investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton
Intruders break into 4 places in Heuvelton, including school, post office
Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Number Four Road Lowville passed away early Tuesday morning, October...
Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Lowville
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed...
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, formerly of Watertown
Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Laurel Avenue, passed away Sunday evening, October 16,...
Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Massena
Todd M. Daby, 60, a lifelong resident of Parishville, passed away early Monday morning, October...
Todd M. Daby, 60, of Parishville