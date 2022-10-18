Highlights & scores: NAC boys’ action on the pitch

(WWNY) - We have action from a pair of boys’ soccer games from the Northern Athletic Conference Monday.

Edwards-Knox was at Norwood-Norfolk.

Off a scrum in front of the net, E-K’s Josh Bailey shoots, but the fullbacks for Norwood-Norfolk stop him in the crease, not once, but twice.

The Flyers’ Andrew Favreau on a right-wing run, fires off a close-range shot, but is stopped by E-K goalie Dawson Matthews.

Lochlan Sweeney blasts a shot from the left wing, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

However, the Cougars’ Dylan Averill scored the game-tying goal with two seconds left in regulation.

Then, 1:21 into overtime, Kyle Reif scored the sudden-victory goal giving the Cougars a 2-1 comeback win.

Route 11 rivals were featured when Canton visited Potsdam.

Exactly six minutes into the contest, the Bears’ Owen Hall tees up the corner kick, Ryan Jones gets the initial header, and Jake Rosales slips the ball through the scrum and into the mesh. It’s 1-0 Canton.

Potsdam looks to tie the game: John Duffy slips the pass to Tyler Martin, but Jackson Ames makes the quick hand save.

Ethan Francey to Jonney McLear who lifts the shot just inside the goalpost. It’s 2-0 Golden Bears.

Eight minutes remaining, Nate Romano slips in behind the defense and bounces a low shot past keeper Aiden DiMarco for the goal. Canton beat Potsdam 3-0.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Edwards-Knox 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Massena 14, Gouverneur 0

Heuvelton 1, Morristown 0

OFA 4, Malone 1

Chateaugay 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Hermon-DeKalb 2, Harrisville 1

Hammond 2, Heuvelton 0

Gouverneur 6, Salmon River 1

Malone 3, Potsdam 2

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Tupper Lake 0

Massena 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, Chateaugay 1

