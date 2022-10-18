How to catch breast cancer early

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. With about two weeks left of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we learn what to look out for and what options are available.

One of fall’s colors is pink. During October, it brings awareness to breast cancer.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. For Jennifer Phillips, a nurse practitioner at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Cancer Center, it was her sister.

“Thinking of her and knowing that she’s cancer-free because of early detection, and now we all in our family know our risk as well,” she said.

Phillips says if breast cancer is caught early enough, there’s a 99-percent survival rate.

“It can have some discomfort, but it is worth it in the end just to get the mammogram done,” she said.

Both Phillips and Crystal Sterling, a breast cancer nurse navigator, are there to help.

When it comes to prevention and detection, Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care Center offers 3D mammography, ultrasound biopsies, and recommends women begin self-examining at age 20.

“Any new lumps, bumps, skin changes, rash, nipple changes. Anything that’s different from what’s normal for you, you should definitely bring that up with your provider,” said Sterling.

As for treatment, Samaritan provides radiation, chemotherapy and mastectomies.

“We try to discuss, we do a very good open-sharing talk about what are the risks and what are the benefits of doing this sort of treatment,” said Phillips.

Sterling and Philips say it’s more than just the physical treatment. Samaritan provides nurse navigators, like Sterling, who help patients through the process and ease any stress related to the diagnosis.

They also recommend telling your family if you do get diagnosed with breast cancer, as it can be genetic.

