Incumbent Democrats maintain leads with 3 weeks to midterms

New York state Capitol
New York state Capitol(Hans Pennink | AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With three weeks to go before the election, incumbent Democrat statewide office holders still lead their opponents, although the races for governor and attorney general have tightened.

In a Siena College poll three weeks ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul led Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin by 17 points, 54-37%. A follow-up poll released Tuesday shows the margin has narrowed to 52-41%, or 11 points.

Attorney General Letitia James’ 16-point lead (53-37%) lead over Republican Michael Henry has narrowed to 51-40%, or 11 percent.

Other polls have different results. RealClearPolitics, which tracks polling trends, has Hochul up 6.8 points based on an average of polls taken since the end of September.

RealClearPolitics considers the race a “toss up.”

In other results from the Siena poll:

- Sen. Chuck Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion 57-37%. It was 55-36% last month

- State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, also a Democrat, continues to have a big lead over Republican Paul Rodriguez, now 54-30%, little changed from 52-29% last month.

- Support for the $4.2 billion environmental bond act remains strong at 54-26%, compared with 55-26% in September.

