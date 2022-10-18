Intruders break into 4 places in Heuvelton, including school, post office

Law enforcement officials are investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton
Law enforcement officials are investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a disturbing night in Heuvelton for residents as multiple businesses and facilities were broken into.

“We were actually shocked because we live right here and we are actually right between Doug’s and between the post office,” said Heuvelton resident Kyle Ling.

He was surprised to hear that there was not one, not two, but four break-ins overnight. Intruders targeted the post office, the AMVETS center, Doug’s Tavern and the school.

Police were at Heuvelton Central School Tuesday, prompting school officials to let students go home early.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the school superintendent said, “Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid interference in the police investigation, all students and staff will be dismissed at 10 a.m.”

At Doug’s Tavern, owners say the suspects broke through a side door and stole two packs of beer and one bottle of booze.

Postal inspectors and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are looking at property damage at the post office and AMVETS center.

All four break-ins are believed to be connected.

“We are looking for persons of interest. We are reviewing a lot of surveillance videos from the local businesses to track down some local leads,” said Det. Sgt. Shawn McCargar, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

One Heuvelton resident is disappointed to hear about the string of break-ins.

“My thoughts about the break-in is that somebody’s crying out for help. Somebody is looking for some attention, some negative attention. I don’t really know what else I can say about it. Just the fact that this town needs revival and that somebody out there needs to get their act together,” said David Brady.

State police said multiple items were taken from the school, although they did not release specifics.

