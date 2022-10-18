Job cuts back in Ogdensburg spending plan

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - After first saying there would be no job cuts in his initial budget proposal, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie is now saying 15 to 20 jobs could be slashed.

Jellie doing no job cuts would cause the city to have a $3.5 million deficit and he wanted council to see that reality.

Now he’s showing council what he thinks needs to happen in order to balance the budget and not raise property taxes - and that is to cut 15 to 20 jobs.

If jobs aren’t cut, Jellie says 88 percent of the city’s revenue would go toward personnel.

“That would leave the city about $1.4 million to do everything else. That’s not possible. We’d likely run out of money just by putting fuel in vehicles, and heating and cooling buildings,” he said.

Jellie says October budget work sessions with council have been postponed until November. Jellie believes some council members are just trying to hide from reality.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.