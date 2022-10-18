Myrna J. Brown, 84, of Norfolk

Oct. 18, 2022
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Myrna J. Brown, 84, a resident of Furnace Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Ms. Brown passed away Monday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Myrna J. Brown.

