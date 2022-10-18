Ogdensburg fire chief makes case for more firefighters; city manager disagrees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city manager says as many as 20 jobs could be cut in the 2023 budget.

Stephen Jellie asked the city council to start budget talks early this year as the city faces a $3.5 million budget deficit.

Councillors were briefed on the fire department’s budget by temporary Fire Chief Ken Stull.

Asked to find places to save money, Stull says adding positions would be the best course.

It has to do with overtime costs and an increase in minimum staffing requirements made over the summer, which was part of a legal battle between the city and fire union.

Stull says hiring four firefighters would cut overtime costs and hazard pay, saving $63,000 this year and almost half a million dollars over the next two years.

Jellie, however, was adamant that staffing cuts will need to happen across all departments.

He says without cuts, about 89% of the city budget will be in personnel costs.

“I’m telling you, any preliminary budget is coming with between 15 and 20 personnel cuts, maybe 12 or 15 if you’re willing to raise taxes way back up and dip a little deeper into your fund balance than you should to be safe,” Jellie said.

The fire department currently budgets for 17 employees, including the chief.

Stull says any less than that is unsustainable.

Jellie is leaving the city manager job in November and says he intends to have a preliminary budget for councillors on November 1.

