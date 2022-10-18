Ogdensburg police charge man with first-degree rape

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Rensselaer Falls man is accused of raping a person who was physically helpless.

Ogdensburg police arrested Michael Hooper on a felony count of first-degree rape on October 13.

According to court documents, Hooper is accused of having sex with a person who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless.

The complaint says the alleged victim was highly intoxicated and under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.

The alleged rape took place in the city between April 25 and 27, 2022.

Hooper is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

