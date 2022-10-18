Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Massena

Patricia A. Peppin Quenneville, 78, of Laurel Avenue, passed away Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. (Source: Funeral Home)

Patricia was born in Utica on October 12, 1944, the first child of the late Gerald and Arlene (Russell) Follett. She attended rural schools in Brushton before attending and graduating from Brushton-Moira Central School. She first married Richard Peppin, they were blessed with three sons before their marriage ended. She later found love again with Raymond O. Quenneville. They were married on June 12, 2010, at the First Christian Church in Brushton, he sadly predeceased her on June 24, 2022.

Patricia was a licensed practical nurse for the Mansion Nursing Home in Malone for many years. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Brushton and enjoyed collecting dolls, rabbits, and snowmen.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Richard Peppin of Maryland, Mark Peppin (Bonnie) of Bloomingdale, and Thomas (Vonda) Peppin of Texas; her stepdaughter, Lisa (David) Smith and their family of Massena; her grandchildren, Dustin, Coutney, Nicole, and Brooke; and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Gerald Follett of Bangor, Sandra (William) Sabin of Moira, Steve (Cindy) Follett of Massena, and Vilas (Paula) Follett of Brushton; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday at the First Christian Church, 45 Delancy Ave, Brushton beginning at 11:00 AM until the time of her service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Brushton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

