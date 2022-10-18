Retiree in training: New York Sea Grant’s Dave White

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant’s Dave White is a “retiree in training.”

White has been with NYSG for 38 years and has been appearing on 7 News This Morning regularly since 2006.

He says he’s not moving away in retirement, because there’s nowhere else that has better access to outdoor recreation activities than here.

As a recreation and tourism specialist, that’s something he’s been telling people for years.

“You find me a place I can do all the things I can do one hour from where I’m sitting here, I’ll move there tomorrow,” he said. “It doesn’t exist.”

Watch his interview in the video above.

