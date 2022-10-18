Retiree in training: New York Sea Grant’s Dave White

New York Sea Grant's retiree in training
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant’s Dave White is a “retiree in training.”

White has been with NYSG for 38 years and has been appearing on 7 News This Morning regularly since 2006.

He says he’s not moving away in retirement, because there’s nowhere else that has better access to outdoor recreation activities than here.

As a recreation and tourism specialist, that’s something he’s been telling people for years.

“You find me a place I can do all the things I can do one hour from where I’m sitting here, I’ll move there tomorrow,” he said. “It doesn’t exist.”

Watch his interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club offered to city for $3.4M; Simao, Lundy could partner on housing project
A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
An ambulance was damaged in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash

Latest News

Norwood-Norfolk's Andrew Favreau makes a close-range shot that's stopped by Edwards-Knox goalie...
Highlights & scores: NAC boys’ action on the pitch
Wake Up Weather
Sun with increasing clouds, rain possible later
Firefighters from at least seven departments battled a house fire on Deer River Road in the...
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg fire chief makes case for more firefighters; city manager disagrees