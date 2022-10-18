State transportation department looking to hire new workers

The New York State Department of Transportation snow plows
The New York State Department of Transportation snow plows(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation wants to reinforce the ranks so it can fight ice and snow this winter.

The state is looking to hire dozens of new workers.

Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins says this is an ideal time to begin a career with the DOT as new hires can learn what they need to learn from veteran employees.

“We have a good opportunity for our more seasoned staff, you know, we have folks with 30-plus year careers here that really are the best of the best as far as keeping the roads clear and safe all seasons of the year. We want to have the opportunity for that knowledge to transfer to younger staff o get them a head start on their career with us,” said Bibbins.

To apply for a job, click here.

