Sun with increasing clouds, rain possible later

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a chilly start.

We’ll have sun in the morning, then clouds will increase with a small chance of rain late in the day.

That chance is only 30%.

Highs will be around 50, cooler than average for this time of year.

Snow could mix with rain in higher elevations overnight. Lows will mostly be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

We expect rain Thursday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s.

It will be partly sunny and 55 on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s on Monday.

