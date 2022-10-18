Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning send 8 Fort Drum soldiers to hospitals

Carbon monoxide
Carbon monoxide(MGN)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Possible exposure to carbon monoxide sent eight Fort Drum soldiers to local hospitals on Saturday.

According to Fort Drum officials, the soldiers were in the training area on the post as part of a Mountain Peak exercise when they started to experience symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All eight soldiers were treated at area hospitals and have since returned to duty.

The incident is under investigation.

