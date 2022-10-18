Todd M. Daby, 60, of Parishville

Todd M. Daby, 60, a lifelong resident of Parishville, passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital, after an unexpected brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Todd M. Daby, 60, a lifelong resident of Parishville, passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital, after an unexpected brief illness.

Todd was born in Potsdam on February 20, 1962, the son of Gilbert H. and Jane I. (Prittie) Daby. He attended Parishville-Hopkinton graduating in 1980. Following graduation, Todd entered the US Navy, proudly serving his country as a Heavy Equipment Operator with the Seabees until his honorable discharge in 1983. Todd first married Beverly Parker, which later ended in divorce. He later married Marlene Terrace Brash, however was currently separated from her.

Todd was a self-employed autobody repair man working for a time in Pennsylvania before returning to the North Country, where he worked for several years with North Country Collision, specializing in both body repair and frame straightening. More recently, he was working for the Town of Parishville as the manager of the transfer station where he would always have a biscuit for the dogs and candy for the kids.

Todd was a member of the Parishville Amvets Post #265, where he was currently the Commander and was also a member of the Potsdam Elks and Moose Lodges. Todd loved all activities that allowed him to be outdoors – mountain climbing, off road bicycling, gardening, and motorcycling were just some of the activities he enjoyed throughout his life. He also had a great love for restoring old cars and animals especially his dogs and parakeet.

Todd is survived by his parents, Gilbert and Jane Daby of Parishville; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Jane Daby of Potsdam; his stepsons, Jason, Justin, and Jeffrey Brash all of Pennsylvania; his special friend, Tina Parker; and nieces and nephews.

Todd was predeceased by a brother, Michael John Daby on November 28, 1966.

A celebration of his life will be held in Parishville at a time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Parishville Amvets Post #265 or the Potsdam Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

