Tomorrow’s Health: Strict parenting, post-COVID life expectancy & rationing insulin

(WWNY) - Strict parenting may lead to a risk of depression in children by “hard wiring” changes in their DNA.

Researchers in Belgium compared adolescents who reported “good parenting,” like those who offer support and independence, to children who reported physical punishment or manipulation.

They found that those who received harsh parenting saw an increase in a small chemical molecule being added to DNA that is known to be associated with depression.

Life expectancy post-COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a prolonged impact on life expectancy in some countries, including eastern Europe and the United States.

New data from the University of Oxford looked at life expectancy in more than 30 nations in 2021.

While parts of western Europe appear to have bounced back from 2020, declines in life expectancy in eastern Europe are comparable to levels last seen during the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Countries with higher levels of vaccinations fared better than nations where many citizens did not get a vaccine.

Rationing insulin

Americans with diabetes are rationing their insulin because of high prices, according to researchers at Harvard Medical School and Hunter College.

An analysis of national health data found that 1.3 million people were conserving insulin, most of them by delaying buying the life-saving drug.

The research showed that younger adults and those without insurance were most likely to ration.

These patients also reported feeling overwhelmed by the stressors of living with diabetes.

