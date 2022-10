TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m.

One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer.

Dispatchers said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.