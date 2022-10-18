Union: inmate attacks officer at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says it happened in a prison dorm last Thursday.

The union says the officer was counseling the inmate when the inmate lunged over a podium, knocked the officer down and hit him multiple times in the head and body before he could be subdued.

NYSCOPBA says the officer was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with back and shoulder pain as well as pain and swelling to the back of his head and left ear.

The officer did not return to duty.

The inmate was placed in a special housing unit pending disciplinary charges.

