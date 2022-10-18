Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal

A majority of Watertown city council members favor spending $3.4 million to buy the Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can Watertown city council members Lisa Ruggiero and Cliff Olney vote on a deal for the city to buy the Watertown Golf Club if it means a lawsuit, involving both of them, would go away? City Attorney Bob Slye says he thinks so.

Back in May, Lundy did a notice of claim, setting the stage for a lawsuit against the city and names Ruggiero and Olney.

Lundy made the move after council voted to eliminate a parking area near the golf course.

The deal now: offering Watertown the option to buy and control 60 acres of private property, most of which is the golf course. It would also end current and future litigation against the city.

Both Ruggiero and Olney are in favor of the city spending $3.4 million to get the deal done. And yes, it would end Lundy’s litigation against them as city council members.

Slye says under Section 803 of municipal law, when this comes up for a vote, as long as Ruggiero and Olney are transparent and put it in writing how they are named in Lundy’s litigation, that would be sufficient.

