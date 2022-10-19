Braggin’ Rights: A pair of nice-looking fish

Braggin' Rights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We have a couple of nice bass to check out.

First up is Kike Kotash, who’s showing off the largemouth bass he caught on Black Lake on October 12. The fine-looking fish weighed in at four and a half pounds.

Glenn Trombly shows off the bass he caught just recently on Pleasant Lake near Carthage. He didn’t weigh it, but it is a nice-looking fish.

