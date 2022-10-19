Cheer on Ogdensburg ‘Amazing Race’ participants

Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring a scavenger hunt for the entire community this weekend.

Barbara Hebert said registration is closed for the Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg, but people are encouraged to turn out to cheer participants on.

The “race” is Saturday, October 22, and starts at the church at 423 Ford Street. Participants will start signing in at 9 a.m.

Participants will be going to the church and local businesses to solve clues or perform tasks.

Since it’s close to Halloween, people are encouraged to wear costumes.

