Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire

New York State Police
New York State Police(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is dead after his vehicle caught fire in Tupper Lake over the weekend.

State police say 72-year-old Ross Goodenough was found dead inside his pickup truck, which caught fire in a field off McCarthy Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say their investigation continues. They ask that people who live nearby check surveillance video for any suspicious activity from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information should call state police at 315-897-2000

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fuel truck reportedly exploded and burned at Tripp Fuels in the town of Fowler Tuesday...
Childhood friend, soldiers help mechanic hurt in explosion
Money
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant
Firefighters from at least seven departments battled a house fire on Deer River Road in the...
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
An ambulance was damaged in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash
Law enforcement officials are investigating a string of break-ins in Heuvelton
Intruders break into 4 places in Heuvelton, including school, post office

Latest News

The Lyme boys' soccer team is ranked second in Section III. The Lakers face 15th-ranked...
Lyme seeded 2nd heading into sectionals
Immaculate Heart's Katharina Probst slices through the Sandy Creek defense on her way to her...
Highlights & scores: girls’ sectional action on the pitch
A worker helps harvest cranberries at Deer River Cranberry Farm in St. Lawrence County.
Bogged down: Harvesting cranberries in St. Lawrence County
Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hit by high food & overtime costs