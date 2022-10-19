Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is dead after his vehicle caught fire in Tupper Lake over the weekend.

State police say 72-year-old Ross Goodenough was found dead inside his pickup truck, which caught fire in a field off McCarthy Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say their investigation continues. They ask that people who live nearby check surveillance video for any suspicious activity from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information should call state police at 315-897-2000

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.