Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is dead after his vehicle caught fire in Tupper Lake over the weekend.
State police say 72-year-old Ross Goodenough was found dead inside his pickup truck, which caught fire in a field off McCarthy Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Troopers say their investigation continues. They ask that people who live nearby check surveillance video for any suspicious activity from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information should call state police at 315-897-2000
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.