Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, 73, of Morristown

Elfie Bedoford passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care the of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, age 73, of Morristown, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00PM, at 5 McDonald Road, Ogdensburg, NY, for friends and family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Bedford passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care the of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Elfie is survived by two daughters, Trina Bedford and her companion, David Young, of Ogdensburg, NY and Erica Bedford of Ogdensburg, NY; two granddaughters, Kareen Bedford and her companion, Lee Sovie, of Ogdensburg, NY and Kaylee Bedford and her companion, Jessie Alexander, of Rome, NY; a grandson, Richard Bedford III; four great grandchildren, Kyland Bedford of Ogdensburg, NY, Prinn Knight of Leominster, MA, Brooksen Schroy of Watertown, NY and Brielle Wallace of Ogdensburg, NY ; her mother, Anneliese Peterson of Rome, NY; siblings, Gloria Inserra of Utica, NY, Mary Peterson and her husband, Don Kent, of California, Susan Munio and her husband, Jerry, of Rome, NY. She was also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Elfie is predeceased by her son, Richard Bedford Jr., in 2008, her husband, Richard Brian Bedford, Sr., in 2013, a brother, Richard D. Peterson, Jr., in 2014, her father, Richard D. Peterson, Sr. in 2015, a brother, David Peterson, in 2018, a granddaughter, Kelsey Bedford Schroy, in 2021.

Elfie was born on November 16, 1948, in Wiesbaden, Germany, the daughter of Richard and Anneliese (Leitz) Peterson. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1966. Elfie married Richard Brian Bedford, Sr. on April 1, 1967, in Rome, NY. Elfie first began her employment at St. Lawrence County. She later worked for Morristown Central School as a Clerk and at Granview as a baker. Elfie retired from Morristown Central School in 2007 as the Assistant to the Superintendent. After retirement, Elfie pursued a career as a CNA at United Helpers after her son passed away until her illness in 2018. She loved to care and help others.

Elfie enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved to garden, grow flower beds, and watch her birds.

Donations may be made in Elfie’s memory to Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642 and the Morristown Public Library, 200 Main St, Morristown, NY 13664.

