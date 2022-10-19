Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say

William White
William White(WWNY, Gouverneur Police Department)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant.

According to village police, White is being investigated by four other law enforcement agencies in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.

Officer Alexander Daggett of the Gouverneur Police Department tells 7 News that White managed a total of seven Dunkin’ locations in those counties.

Daggett said White took cash from the register at the Dunkin’ restaurant in Gouverneur and pocketed it instead of depositing the money in Dunkin’s bank account.

White allegedly did this 18 times between June 9 and August 9.

Daggett said Dunkin’ fired White shortly after that.

According to Daggett, White was cooperative and said he took the money for personal reasons. Daggett declined to give specifics.

