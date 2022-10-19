Fort Drum getting into Halloween spirit with mansion tour

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum gets ready for Halloween by offering you the chance to walk the haunted halls of LeRay Mansion.

There will be ghost stories and a house tour.

It’s free and accessible to everyone.

You can wear a costume and you certainly want to bring a flashlight, organizers say.

It’s on Ooctober 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call 315-772-4165 for more information.

