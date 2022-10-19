Frederick A. “Archie” Dashnaw, 86, of Nicholville

Frederick A. “Archie” Dashnaw, 86, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation Center. (Funeral Home)

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frederick A. “Archie” Dashnaw, 86, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 26th at 1 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hopkinton. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. A luncheon will follow at the Hopkinton Town Hall.

Archie was born on March 19, 1936, in Stockholm, son of the late Frederick A. and Lena (Yaddow) Dashnaw. He graduated from St. Regis Falls High School and joined the U. S. Army, from 1954 to 1959 with a deployment to Korea. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth H. “Bibit” Lauber on September 9, 1962, in Star Lake. Bibit passed on July 13, 2022, so they are now able to celebrate their 60th anniversary together in their new life. Together they operated the Hilltop Hotel in Nicholville for many years. Archie worked construction as a member of the International Brotherhood of Painter and Allied Trade Union, at Kraft in North Lawrence and went to work at NUMED in the maintenance department until he retired He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton, a member of American Legion Post#514 in Winthrop and a past member of the Nicholville Fire Department. His yard was kept immaculate, and their house was a welcome home. With Bibit, they enjoyed jitterbugging, spending winters in Florida, camping, hunting, joking and pranking with family and friends.

He is survived by three children, Rebecca and Tommy Votra of Nicholville, Debra and Will LaDuke of Keeseville and Frederick and Trudi Dashnaw of Massena, four grandchildren, Heather and Lucas Monroe, Mikle Lavare and his partner, Shannon, Mikayla Dashnaw and Frederick A. Dashnaw, three great grandchildren, Jake Monroe, Ayva Monroe and Landyn Lavare, one sister-in-law, Barbara Dashnaw. He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Lenora and Sonny Debiew, Marie and Howard Christian, and Albert and Patricia Dashnaw, and Joseph Dashnaw.

In lieu of flower, donations in his memory can be made to Tri Town Rescue Squad of Nicholville Volunteer Fire Department.

