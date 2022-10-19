Gerald F. Gibson, Sr., 82, of Hopkinton

Gerald F. Gibson, Sr., 82, passed away Saturday October 15, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital with his wife by his side. (Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Gibson, Sr., 82, passed away Saturday October 15, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital with his wife by his side.

Gerald was born on August 1, 1940, in the town of Stockholm, son of the late Allen and Violet (Wolf) Gibson. He married Sally Judware on April 10, 1960, at Lawrenceville United Methodist Church with Rev. Potter officiating. Gerald worked for St. Lawrence County Highway Department for 33 years. He retired in 1997 as supervisor.

He attended Nicholville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working on his farm, especially spending time on his tractor.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally, their children, Kelly and David Deshaw of Hopkinton, Tammy and Kenny Deshaw of Hopkinton, Kay Gibson of Potsdam, Gerald Gibson, Jr. and Lori Michaud of Hopkinton, Cindy and Burt Chevier of Parishville, one sister, Sharon and Tom Reardon of Bangor, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, James Gibson in 1990, three sisters, Dorothy Nichols, Beatrice Crump, and Linda Gibson, and one brother, Harold Gibson.

His family will received friends at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. Due to allergies, flowers are refused. Please consider donations to your local animal shelter or St. Jude’s Children Hospital

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

