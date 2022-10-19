Gerald A. “Jerry” Ballou, 93, of Pierrepont, passed away peacefully Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. “Jerry” Ballou, 93, of Pierrepont, passed away peacefully Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Potsdam on January 3, 1929, the son of Allen H. and Rena (Reil) Ballou, he attended Stockholm High School and graduated from Canton ATC (now SUNY Canton) with an electrical degree. He served in the Army Air Corp based in Shreveport, LA, honorably discharged in 1949.

He married Beverly Burrell on April 9, 1955, in a double wedding ceremony in Brasher Falls with her brother Richard Burrell and Hazel Ames.

He was employed by the phone company for more than 30 years, retiring from the Potsdam office in 1994.

Gerald and Beverly made their home of more than 55 years on Route 56, where he tended to his gardens, enjoyed boating and fishing on the Raquette River as they raise five children. He was always quick with a “dad joke”, religious humor and loved the comic strips, especially Peanuts. He was known for his soup making skills and enjoyed making crisps and crumbles.

He was a member of the Hannawa Methodist Church teaching Sunday school, serving as a trustee, treasurer and lay leader, and later a member of the Colton Methodist Church, serving as treasurer for many years.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 67 years Beverly, five children: David (Wendy), Bennington VT; Ellen (Tom) Nesbitt, Albany; Angela Ballou, Marylee Ballou who were both living with him; and John (Laura) of Rochester. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Adam, son of David and Wendy, and Lyla, daughter of John and Laura; his sister Adelaide Reynolds of Scotia, and several nephews, one niece and grand-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at his request and in his generosity Jerry donated his body to the anatomical gift program at Upstate University Hospital.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Colton-Parishville Rescue Squads, Hannawa Falls Fire Dept., or Colton United Methodist Church.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

